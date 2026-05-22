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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor delivered brutal blow after defying stance

Andrew received fresh blow after his denial to give up his honour
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 22, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor delivered brutal blow after defying stance
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor delivered brutal blow after defying stance

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has received a fresh blow after his denial to give up his honour amid his downfall.

The City of London Corporation has formally censured the former Duke of York after the disgraced royal declined to voluntarily relinquish his freedom of the City honour.

The governing body of the Square Mile passed the motion of censure on Thursday.

They expressing what it described as "profound disappointment" that the former prince had "not surrendered his freedom despite being asked to do so".

The court of common council deemed his ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein "wholly unacceptable and inconsistent" with the responsibilities expected of a freeman.

The decison was taken after teh former prince failed to respond to correspondence from the corporation requesting he give up the honour.

The corporation's highest decision-making body acknowledged it currently lacks the authority to strip King Charles III' younger brother of the distinction because it was inherited rather than awarded.

He obtained the freedom in 2012 through patrimony, having received it automatically as the son of Prince Philip, who held the honour.

A review conducted in March confirmed the corporation could not revoke the hereditary title through existing mechanisms. However, the court has now directed officials to begin proceedings that would enable the lawful removal of his freeman status.

In its full motion, the court stated: "The court of Common Council notes with the utmost dismay Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's association with the convicted paedophile, the late Jeffrey Epstein, and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell."

The motion continued: "Whilst it recognises that Mountbatten-Windsor maintains that he has done nothing wrong, it nevertheless considers that his well-publicised association with Epstein is wholly unacceptable and inconsistent with his status and obligations as a freeman of the City of London."

The court expressed its desire to remove the honour "in solidarity with Epstein's victims and survivors", aligning with previous decisions by the King and other military and civil bodies to strip him of offices and honours.

The freedom of the City of London ranks among the capital's most ancient traditions, with its origins believed to date back to 1237.

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