Jesy Nelson's fight for SMS screening moves closer to approval in Parliament

Jesy's twin daughters, Ocean and Story had been diagnosed with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Type 1

This is the news Jesy Nelson has been waiting for.

The Boyz singer, 34, has shared deeply personal news, announcing that Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) will now be debated in Parliament.

It is pertinent to mention that her twin daughters, Ocean and Story had been diagnosed with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Type 1.

SMA is a rare muscle-wasting condition that makes it unlikely for children to walk and and often requires specialist equipment to help them breathe at night, as well as feeding tubes.

The singer, who has been tirelessly campaigning for the NHS, shared the that the UK Government has confirmed that the petition to add SMA to newborn screening in England will now be debated in Parliament on 22 June.

The news comes following calls demanding the health secretary to overrule the committee's guidance and make effective treatment more accessible on the NHS.

Last month, Jesy shared her joy as the NHS announced they would roll out 'heel prick' testing on newborns for SMA.

Wes Streeting also announced plans for more than 400,000 babies to be screened for the condition from October 2026.

Jesy has continued to update her followers on her twin's SMA journey over the past couple of months.