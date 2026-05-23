Harry Styles opens up about losing friends during Together, Together tour

Harry Styles gets candid about learning life lessons the hard way at new show

Harry Styles delivered an emotional speech at the latest Amsterdam show of his Together, Together tour - talking about the life lessons he had to learn the hard way.

The 31-year-old musician addressed the crowd before beginning to sing his hit song, Fine Line.

The One Direction alum said, "I lost some friends over the last couple of years, for me having some time to let these big moments happen I realised how fragile, beautiful, wonderful, hard, gross, inspiring all of the things life can be and is to me.”

Styles' words tugged at fans' heart strings who related the context to his bandmate Liam Payne's sudden passing and sent their consolations.

In the comments of the now-viral video, heartbroken fans wrote, "You are wonderful, many blessings, so sorry for your loss," and "This is heartbreaking."

A third chimed in, "What a beautiful soul," and another wrote, "I catch this speech there and I'm all tears."

While more expressed how they miss Payne, screaming, "IM SICK."