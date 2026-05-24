Beartooth lead singer Caleb Shomo's wife confirms end of 14-year marriage

Fleur Shomo breaks silence after Caleb Shomo comes out with major news

Caleb Shomo’s wife Fleur Shomo is breaking her silence after the Beartooth frontman came out as gay and confirmed the end of their nearly 14-year marriage.

The singer shared the news on Saturday, May 23, revealing he is a “proudly gay man” after weeks of online speculation surrounding his personal life and the release of his latest song, Free. In his statement, the 33-year-old musician explained he decided to come out because of recent online chatter and said that he felt “compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further.”

Hours later, Fleur addressed the emotional fallout in a heartfelt social media statement of her own.

“The past few months have been a very disorienting and hurtful time to navigate. For both of us. But I will always want to love, protect and support Caleb,” she wrote alongside a video of the pair dancing and laughing together.

Fleur admitted she’s been struggling with the “duality” of supporting someone she still deeply cares about while also feeling “completely demolished & lose yourself at the same time.”

Still, she made it clear she doesn’t regret the life they built together. “Our nearly 14yrs of marriage was wonderful and full of so much fun, adventure & love,” she wrote. “Nobody will know anything about our marriage like we do. And no one can ever truly know what depths of love exist between two people unless they are those people.”

Caleb and Fleur tied the knot in 2012 — a time he once described as “the darkest year of my life overall.” It was the year that Caleb left the band Attack Attack! after years of mental health struggles caught up to him.

Caleb joined AA as a keyboard player when he was just 15 years old and had been subjected to body shaming, which led to him developing eating disorders and becoming suicidal.

However, the year ended on a more hopeful note. “It had some of the most amazing things happen (getting my life together toward the end along with getting married to my lovely wife fleur),” he wrote in a statement at the time.