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Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin share major update about soon-to-arrive baby

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin reveal wholesome detail about baby

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Web Desk
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Published July 14, 2026

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin reveal wholesome detail about baby
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin reveal wholesome detail about baby

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have decided to share major news about their first child with the fans, as they excitedly reveal the arrival of their newest family member.

The couple appeared together on Sprouse's new podcast, Wildmen, and while talking about what they call their child, they revealed that it is a baby girl.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star shared that the expecting parents call their baby girl, principessa, which is Italian for princess.

The exciting new update took the internet by the storm as fans rushed in to congratulate the couple.

Sprouse and Palvin shared their pregnancy news at the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 14, 2026, where the supermodel showed her baby bump at the red carpet with her husband.

Palvin wore a soft light blue gown which accentuated her bump, while Sprouse stood beside her in a classic black tuxedo, showing support throughout the event.

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