Lizzo gets into fiery online exchange with Taylor Swift fan: 'Grow tf up'

Lizzo addresses claim she 'sh*t-talked' Taylor Swift

Lizzo is shutting down rumours that she secretly took aim at Taylor Swift.

On Friday, May 22, the About Damn Time singer fired back after social media users accused her of “talking sh*t” about Swift following a viral online exchange centred around streaming numbers.

The drama started when an X user compared streaming numbers from Taylor Swift, Lizzo, and Drake’s recent projects alongside a clip from Lizzo’s STFU music video.

Confused by the post, Lizzo responded, “Can someone explain what this means?”

Things escalated when another user claimed that “all that sh*t-talking” Lizzo allegedly did about Swift had “finally caught up” to her and affected the chart performance of her 2025 mixtape My Face Hurts From Smiling.

Lizzo quickly shut that narrative down. “Are you well? First of all I have never talked sh*t about Taylor Swift,” she replied, per US Weekly. “Also while we [are] on the subject I’ve never talked sh*t about any artist. Just because I mention an artist by name does not mean I’m talking sh*t — grow tf up pls.”

The Grammy winner has actually praised Swift several times over the years. During a 2022 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Lizzo even jokingly called herself “Black Taylor Swift” because both artists often pull inspiration from their personal relationships when writing music.