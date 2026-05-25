Tokyo mall chaos: Everything to know about mysterious substance that injured 20

At least 20 people were taken to the hospital after a man sprayed a mysterious substance near an ATM inside a luxury shopping complex in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district.

As reported by the Tokyo police and fire department officials, the incident occurred at the Ginza Six shopping center, which is a popular tourist destination.

According to a police spokesperson, a man sprayed the substance on the ground floor, which led to the hospitalization of 20 individuals who all complained about “a strong smell.”

As reported by the BBC, the substance is believed to be an irritant spray, likely to contain capsaicin (found in chilli peppers). Additionally, the largest-circulation Yomiuri newspaper said police have detected traces of pepper spray on the wall.

Following the incident, all roads in front of the mall have been blocked with fire trucks lining the streets.

For now, police are searching for the suspect and are trying to investigate the motive.

Japan is characterized by very few violent crimes because of the country’s stringent laws regarding guns. Nonetheless, Japan still carries the memories of the sarin gas attacks in the Tokyo subway of 1995, in which fourteen people died.