What did Giants’ star Abdul Carter say about Daxson Dart for introducing Trump at rally?

A rift appears to be forming in the New York Giants locker room as quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced President Trump at a political rally.

This move drew stark criticism from his own teammate.

On Friday, 23-year-old Dart took to the stage at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, to fire up the crowd prior to a speech by Trump for Republican representative Mike Lawler. The second-year quarterback rallied the crowd to chants of "Go Big Blue" before greeting the president.

Dart said, “What an honour, what a privilege it is to be here.” Later, he introduced Trump as “the 45th and 47th president of the United States.”

In response, Trump called him a “future hall of farmer” and started joking about his athletic build.

However, his teammates appeared to be very displeased with this move.

Linebacker Abdul Carter wrote on his socials: “Thought this s*it was AI. What we doing, man?”

Till now, Dart has not issued any public response to Carter’s comment.

Both players are seen as pillars within the team. Carter, the third overall selection in the draft, racked up 43 tackles and four sacks during his rookie season. Dart, selected as the 25th overall pick, made 12 starts with 2,272 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, along with nine rushing touchdowns.