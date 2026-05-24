Michael Jackson trial revisited: Netflix docuseries ‘The Verdict’ promises unseen look inside 2005 case

After twenty years of Michael Jackson’s child molestation charges, Netflix is set to premiere a three-part docuseries that takes viewers inside the courtroom the public never saw.

“Michael Jackson: The Verdict” is set to be released on Netflix on June 3, offering a forensic analysis of one of the most closely watched legal cases in history.

Since cameras were strictly prohibited in the court, the docuseries focuses on filling a critical gap in public understanding.

As reported by Tudum, Netflix filmmakers said, “This was a trial that captivated the world, but the public never saw what actually happened inside. It was time to take a forensic look at the trial as a whole.”

Interviews of people who were actually present in the court during the trials are conducted to get new perspectives on what happened during the trials. These included witnesses and jurymen who were part of the case, as well as those accused and accused of being an accuser.

Director Nick Green and executive producer Fiona Stourton said: “The aim was to take the audience inside the proceedings and only speak to eyewitnesses who played a part in those events.”

Jackson, perhaps the most famous person in the history of pop culture, faced numerous allegations of sexual assault of minors in 2003. The charges were dropped against him in 2005, but this did not end the controversy regarding his activities until his death in 2009.

This documentary, made by Candle True Stories, was created by David Herman, the executive producer and director of the series.