Lionel Messi World Cup prep hits injury scare in Miami finale—here's latest update

Lionel Messi's sudden exit sparks buzz on social media about the Argentina captain participating in the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Messi, on Sunday night, exited Inter Miami’s game against Philadelphia Union.

Inter Miami won the game by 6-4.

Before the injury scare, Messi spent the next couple of minutes playing at snail's pace before pulling his shorts up and signaling the bench for a substitution.

The Argentine soccer star exited in the 73rd minute of Miami’s Sunday, May 24 game and was replaced by Mateo Silvetti.

Messi, while leaving the pitch, escaped all of a sudden to the tunnel at Nu Stadium.

Inter Miami's head coach Miami Guillermo Hoyos warned fans and media to avoid jumping to the conclusion.

According to Hoyos, the reason for Messi to leave the Inter Miami CF’s final match was due to muscular “fatigue” and “to avoid risk.”

The fact is, Argentine and global football fans are going after every update to get to know Messi’s status, with just over three weeks to go until the FIFA World Cup opener on June 16 against Algeria.

However, multiple reports from bystanders at Nu Stadium indicate that while leaving the pitch, he was spotted holding his leg.

Before the Sunday final, the 38-year-old had played a full length of 90 minutes for each game in this season, appearing for Inter Miami.

For the unversed, Messi has not yet officially given a nod to participating in his historic sixth World Cup run.