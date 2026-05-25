Jaylen Brown shares unfiltered response to earning All-NBA Second Team nod

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has been honored with the second-team All-NBA on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Brown played a key role in securing Boston a surprising 56-game winning streak this season.

It is the second time that Brown has earned the award in his NBA career.

During the 2025-26 season, Brown scored an average of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 45.1 assists per game.

Brown just missed the mark on getting his first ever First-Team All-NBA spot by finishing sixth overall in the voting.

He secured 44 First Team votes, 54 Second Team votes and two Third Team votes, combining the tally to 384 points overall.

The Celtic guard shares an honest response to falling short for the First-Team award on the social media platform Twitch stream on Sunday night.

Brown said, “I’m not the most-liked fans or media. Sometimes I use my platform a little controversial, so I’m surprised I’m on any team, let alone first or second.

“I’m grateful for everything. I’m not surprised about nothing.”

Alongside Brown on the second-team were Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Kawhi Leonard.

Brown had made it to the All-NBA Second Team during the 2022-23 season.

For the unversed, First-Team –All NBA is the highest award for NBA players in a specific season, which recognizes the five outstanding players in the league, no matter what condition they play in, but on performance.

The voting panel consists of 100 media members.