DeAaron Fox reveals Popovich's blunt message: Find out what he said to Spurs

Spurs emerged victorious on Sunday night in Game 4 after a blowout defeat in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on May 23, 2026.

Behind the strong comeback are the locker room words that set the tone for Game 4 by former legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, which ignited a fire under the team, revealed by De’Aaron Fox.

Spurs star Wembanyama posted 33 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists to help tie the series 2-2.

In a post-game on-court NBC interview, Spurs guard Fox said, “We lost Game 3.

"Pop’s been around throughout the course of the season, but that was the first time he walked into the locker room and was like ‘Nah, that’s BS, that’s not how we play basketball.'"

He added, “And obviously, he had some choice words for us. That was the first time all season that he came into the locker room right after a game and told us how he felt. Everybody felt that.”

For context, the first two games of the West Conference Finals were fought well by the Spurs, but the Thunder crushed San Antonio in Game 3, 123-108.

Before Game 4, that win signals OCK might run away with the series, but Spurs turned the page on Sunday with a 103-82 victory against Thunder.

For the OCK, it marks the first time that Thunder hadn’t passed 100 points, while the last time lowest-scoring game saw Thunder post 108 points.