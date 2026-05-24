Everything to know about Sepsis: Life-threatening illness that killed NASCAR legend Kyle Busch

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s family revealed that the cause of his death was severe pneumonia that ultimately led to sepsis.

Sepsis caused rapid and overwhelming complications which he could no longer survive.

What is Sepsis?

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes sepsis as the body’s extreme and life-threatening response to an infection.

While the immune system usually responds to pathogens invading the body, in the case of sepsis, there is an overreaction by the immune system against the healthy cells of the body, resulting in severe inflammation.

This overreaction results in cell injury and eventually in organ dysfunction, which may be fatal. A variety of infections can cause sepsis, ranging from bacterial to fungal and even viral. Infections usually begin in the lungs, skin, gastrointestinal tract, or urinary tract.

Symptoms of Sepsis

Common symptoms include:

Clammy or sweaty skin



Confusion or disorientation



Extreme pain or discomfort



Fever, shivering, or feeling very cold.



High heart rate or weak pulse



Shortness of breath



Who is at risk of sepsis?

Any individual can develop sepsis. However, very young people, older patients, pregnant women, and individuals with weak immune systems, fighting with chronic diseases, or who have undergone recent hospitalisation are at high risk.

People who had severe wounds, large burns, or those with a history of a previous sepsis episode can also develop sepsis.

How can pneumonia cause sepsis?

Pneumonia can cause sepsis when the lung infection caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi enters the bloodstream. The immune system triggers a massive, uncontrolled systemic inflammatory response where the body’s immune system overreacts, releasing chemicals that damage its own healthy tissues and vital organs.

At first, the infection spreads as bacteria multiply and enter the bloodstream, then the immune system goes into overdrive as blood is now intoxicated with infection-fighting chemicals to kill microbes.

However, instead of just attacking bacteria, the immune system starts damaging healthy tissues and blood vessel walls. Due to which blood vessels leak fluid into surrounding tissues and drop blood pressure dramatically.

Then, poor blood flow and leaky blood vessels prevent oxygen and nutrients from reaching vital organs, which ultimately causes organ failure.

At least 1.7 million people in the United States develop sepsis each year. Without treatment, sepsis could result in a condition called septic shock that causes death within 12 hours.

Fortunately, sepsis is treatable if detected and treated in time with medication such as antibiotics and fluid therapy. According to the CDC, prevention includes maintaining good hygiene practices, recognising symptoms, and seeking timely medical help.