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Memorial Day 2026: What's open, what's closed on Monday, May 25

Memorial Day is celebrated every year on last Monday of May
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 23, 2026

Memorial Day 2026: What&apos;s open, what&apos;s closed on Monday, May 25
Memorial Day 2026: What’s open, what’s closed on Monday, May 25

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 25, 2026, marking the unofficial start of summer.

The day is celebrated on the last Monday of May, honoring and mourning the individuals serving in the U.S. military.

It was originally referred to as “Decoration Day” when the tradition started after the Civil War in 1868 when citizens unanimously decorated fallen soldiers’ graves with flowers.

What's Closed 

All non-essential federal, state, and municipal offices will be closed. Mail services provided by the United States Postal Service will be suspended, and all post offices will be closed on that day. Most banks will also be closed, along with the Federal Reserve. All financial markets, like the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed. All public libraries and public schools will be closed across the board. One of the rare exceptions in retail is Costco.

  • U.S. Postal Service (USPS)
  • UPS, Fedex
  • Most Banks including Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo
  • New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, Bond Market
  • Costco
  • Government offices
  • Schools
  • Public libraries
  • Trash collection
  • Transit
  • Open or modified hours

What's Open

Major retailers operate as per normal schedules. In addition, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies will remain open. Although UPS and FedEx will remain close, UPS Express Critical will be available. Restaurants and bars will operate as per adjusted holiday timings.

The public transport system, including the MBTA, will operate using a weekend/holiday schedule. A record number of 45 million Americans will travel over 50 miles away from their homes despite the national average cost of fuel being $4.50 per gallon, which is higher than that of the previous year.

  • Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, Belk
  • Kroger, Trader Joe’s, ALDI, Whole Foods Market
  • CVS, Walgreens
  • 7-Eleven, most gas stations
  • All 157 VA national cemeteries, Arlington National Cemetery

For real-time updates, citizens are advised to check relevant websites and official social media pages. 

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