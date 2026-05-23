Amber alert cancelled: 2 Atlanta children found safe in Louisiana, mother in custody

A frantic search for two young children ended safely today after an Amber Alert issued overnight was cancelled.

According to statements from the Atlanta Police, the 8-year-old and 9 year old sibling have been located safe and sound in Louisiana, while their mother, 33-year-old Bernice Keys, is currently in custody.

The alert was put out when it became clear that the woman had taken both her kids away from their court-appointed guardian from an address on the 400 Block of Carey Drive SE in Atlanta.

However, multi-state efforts led to the breakthrough. As per Atlanta police officials, the FBI, and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana assisted in locating Keys and the children.

Both minors were physically unhurt.

An Atlanta Police Department spokesperson said, “We are relieved to report that the children are safe.”

The accused is presently in custody in Louisiana, waiting to be extradited to Georgia to face the charges against him for his part in the reported kidnapping.

This case is still under investigation, but it is assured by the police that there is no threat to the general public at all.