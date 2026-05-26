Naqvi, Gohar, Sohail 'discuss' Imran's jail access, political de-escalation in 'secret' meeting

This collage shows KM CK Sohail Afrid (left), Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (cenre) and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. — Facebook./ImMuhammadSohailAfridi/ National Assembly/Radio Pakistan

Sources say talks went beyond terrorism, security issues.

Barrister Gohar’s home used for sensitive political contacts.

PTI founder Imran Khan’s jail access discussed in meeting.



ISLAMABAD: A recent meeting involving Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has sparked widespread political speculation, as multiple reports and claims continue to emerge about the purpose and significance of the interaction.

However, informed sources familiar with the development said that the meeting, held on May 14 at Barrister Gohar’s residence in Islamabad, was not limited to discussions on terrorism and security matters alone, contrary to some official portrayals, The News reported.

According to sources, Barrister Gohar’s residence has also previously served as a venue for sensitive high-level contacts and is considered a trusted channel for informal communication between the PTI and relevant authorities.

While the deteriorating security situation and terrorism-related concerns did come under discussion, political matters reportedly formed a significant part of the conversation. Sources said the talks particularly focused on issues relating to PTI founder Imran Khan, including ensuring improved access for the members of his family and party leaders to meet him in jail.

"Had the discussion been purely security-oriented, the venue and participants would likely have been different," a source familiar with the talks remarked.

The meeting is being described by insiders as part of an ongoing backchannel engagement aimed at reducing political tensions and creating space for a broader understanding between the stakeholders.

Sources said PTI representatives conveyed concerns that continued restrictions on meetings with the jailed former prime minister could further aggravate the political atmosphere. Discussions also reportedly touched upon medical access and other humanitarian concerns related to the PTI founder.

At the same time, the talks included an exchange of concerns and "red lines" from the authorities' side, particularly those linked to the establishment's reservations regarding PTI’s political conduct.

Importantly, sources rejected the impression that the meeting took place under pressure or coercion.

"Neither Mohsin Naqvi was forced into these talks nor were Barrister Gohar and the KP chief minister pressured. The purpose was simply to build understanding and improve the environment," a source said.

According to insiders, the broader objective of the engagement is to explore ways of addressing concerns on both sides, those of the establishment as well as those relating to Imran, his family, and PTI leadership, in an effort to lower political temperatures and avoid further confrontation.

Sources said that Aleema Khanum’s social media statement on the subject has dented these backchannel efforts for reconciliation.

"It has seriously jeopardised the under consideration possibility of allowing sisters meeting with Imran," said a source.