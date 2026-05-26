EJAE marks fellow 'Golden' hitmaker's birthday with heartfelt tribute

Ejae is celebrating her fellow Golden hitmaker Rei Ami’s birthday with a sweet and heartfelt tribute.

On the same day HUNTR/X bagged three awards for the single Golden from KPop Demon Hunters at the American Music Awards, the K-pop singer, whose real name is Sarah Yeeun Lee completed another trip around the sun.

She turned 31 on Monday, May 25, and celebrated the occasion with a three-award victory at the 2026 AMAs.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ejae, whose complete name is Kim Eun-jae, shared an adorable birthday message for Rei Ami.

“Happy birthday to one of the most fierce, genuine and passionate girl i know [purple heart emoji],” she captioned the cute snapshot of the two girls. “u truly light up a room and im forever grateful to have u in my life [red heart emoji].”

“Love u @rei.ami,” Ejae, who was wearing a full-body, furry blue mascot-style costume resembling a creature in the photo, added.

The Psycho songwriter was also wearing a large headpiece featuring big yellow eyes with red centers and wide-open jaws lined with sharp white teeth, framing her face as she flashes a peace sign.

Rei Ami, meanwhile was also posing with a peace sign near her face.

She was wearing an intricate, multi-colored outfit combining a bright blue halter top with gold trim, black harness-style straps, and loose-fitting yellow and blue patterned pants.

Moreover, a cartoon sticker of a white cat is placed over the photo.