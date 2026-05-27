Meghan Markle turns to unlikely royal as hopes for royal reunion dulls

Meghan Markle is seemingly taking a bold step amid for Prince Harry as the royal reconciliation is beginning to look like a stalemate.

Even though, the Duchess of Sussex was not a big fan of the royals and neither was she hoping to reconnect with her in-laws, she realises how important mending ties with the royals means to her husband.

Olive branches have been extended to Prince William and Princess Kate along with King Charles, but that hasn’t done much for a reunion. The Prince and Princess of Wales remain unmoving in their stance. Hence, sources now claim that Meghan is turning to someone they would have least expected: the King’s wife.

“Meghan knows that Camilla isn’t her biggest fan but she says she’s made up her mind to try,” a source told Heat, suggesting that the As Ever founder truly intends to fix all this.

However, she will not be grovelling at Camilla’s feet any time soon but she will play smartly to convince the Queen Consort. Meghan is aware of the friction that Camilla has with Princess Kate, hence this is all “very strategic”.

“She’s done trying to kiss up to Kate, that it’s pointless, and she’s decided that bonding with Camilla is her best, and really only, bet,” the insider said.

The update comes ahead of Harry’s upcoming visit in the summer to attend engagements relating to the Invictus Games and his other charities. It was being speculated that Meghan could join him too.