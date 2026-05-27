Mike Tindall pulls back curtain on Royal Ascot: 'Nightmare' behind glamour

Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall, has revealed the truth about the Royal Scot, sharing his experience about spending the day with the royal family.

Princess Anne's son-in-law, Mike, has highlighted the historic carriage procession and traditional pageantry in his latest chat, reflecting on the ceremonial journey through the Berkshire course.

He said: “That British history. That is the history that we are trying to continue."

The former rugby player outlined the sequence of travel involved, beginning with official vehicles before transferring into horse-drawn carriages.

“You jump in cars. The fleet of cars that they use are very old, historical, good old-fashioned sort of cars,” he added.

“You go past, I don’t know how many schools you go past, it seems to be a load. They always let the children out and wave their British flags, and I’m thinking, that’s great.”

Speaking on the Luxury Dispatch podcast with Tom Chamberlin, he explained how the the conditions can be challenging in hot weather: “If it’s too hot, it’s a bit of a nightmare. The sweat!”

Tindall laughed before adding: “Don’t take the hat off - there’s this, like, pool of water drops out.”

However, he described the final stretch of the journey as particularly striking, saying: “When you come into the stadium, and the anthem starts, it’s quite special.”

The athelete was first pictured attending with the Princess Royal's daughter in 2007, four years before they tied the knot.

Just last year, the couple appeared in the Royal Family procession with Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling.