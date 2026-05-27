Princess Anne faces dilemma about royal tradition ahead of son's wedding

The royal family will be gathering for a very special occasion next month and Princess Anne is now faced with a major dilemma about royal tradition.

Peter Philips, the eldest son of the Princess Royal, will be tying the knot for a second time with his fiancée Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester, in an “intimate” celebration.

There are some exceptions made for Peter’s wedding by the approval of the King. For instance, divorced couples need permission to get married in a church and Peter has received the “vicar’s permission”.

Now, for the next rule concerns Harriet. Since all brides in the royal household wear a tiara on their wedding, Anne may possibly be loaning one from her possession to her daughter-in-law.

Anne has quite a few options to offer Harriet including the Festoon Diamond Tiara, the Meander Tiara and the Pineflower Aquamarine Tiara.

Harriet does not hold any royal titles and since Peter is a non-working member of the family, it is unlikely that she would receive one after the wedding.

As for the tiara, each one of Anne’s holds a sentimental value. The Festoon Diamond Tiara was a personal gift to Princess Anne from the World Wide Shipping Group of Hong Kong in 1973.

Usually tiaras are passed down through generations, so it holds a unique value.

Harriet may not wear the Festoon tiara since Peter’s first wife Kelly had worn it. It could be a choice between the Meander Tiara and the Pineflower Aquamarine Tiara.