Princess Kate's decision set to mark major win for UK: ‘incredibly huge'

Princess Kate, who had stepped back from royal duties to recover from her cancer treatment, proved to the public this month that she is officially back in business and ready to reclaim her role in the royal family.

After her successful visit to Italy, with regards to her work in Early Years, the Princess of Wales will be stepping up to support Prince William in his mission, which is a big news for the UK government.

According to a royal expert, this could very well turn into a diplomatic mission for the UK and Prince William rather than just an event to spotlight innovative solutions to protect the planet.

William announced that Earthshot will be held in India this year and while there no official confirmation, Kate is likely to join him.

“She is prepared to go and accompany William not only for the Earthshot trip, but the people in the government and the foreign office will be leaping around the room I imagine,” Royal Editor Russell Myers said.

He explained that India is a “huge trading partner” and has “very significant place in the world with the war in Ukraine and the state of trade and the environment as well”.

“I mean, these are huge, huge moments that we’ve been really missing from the Prince and Princess of Wales,” the royal editor continued. “This is surely going to be just incredibly huge.”

This will also be crucial for Prince William as it strengthens his position as the future King.