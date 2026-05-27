Buckingham Palace issues statement as King returns from cancer hospital

King Charles, who is currently undergoing treatment from an undisclosed form of cancer, has been making efforts to spread more awareness about the disease, an unconventional step for the royal family.

The monarch had previously revealed that he has been doing better and that his treatment has been scaled down, but he still not quite in remission. Charles had paid a visit to the York hospital, of which he is a patron of, on Tuesday.

“Recognising the inspiring @macmillancancer patients and staff,” the statement from the Palace read. “The King, Patron of Macmillan Cancer Support since 1997, visited York Hospital – the site of the newly redeveloped Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Cancer Centre.”

It added that the King “met staff and patients including local people with lived experience of cancer who contributed to the centre’s design”. Moreover, he “also planted a rose in the garden, a new calm space created for visitors to enjoy nature during their time at the centre”.

During his visit, Charles had stressed how it was important to be “able to talk” about cancer as it is everywhere. He also expressed that he was “delighted” to be a patron of the charity for a very long time, lauding their work.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Palace has previously assured that the King himself is doing “exceptionally well” with his treatment and is being monitored by the doctors.