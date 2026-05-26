CDF Asim Munir gets praise for steering Pakistan's key mediation role in US-Iran tensions

CDF Asim Munir welcomed by Iranian Minister for Interior Eskandar Momeni, upon his arrival, in Tehran. — Reuters

Pakistan has received international recognition for its mediation role during tensions between the United States and Iran, with Turkish media outlet TRT World saying Islamabad emerged as one of the few countries trusted by both sides.

According to the report, Pakistan adopted a quiet, disciplined and effective diplomatic approach at a time when several regional powers were competing for influence in the Middle East.

The report credited Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir for maintaining communication between Washington and Tehran through backchannel diplomacy and continuous engagement during difficult circumstances.

The report described CDF Munir as a pragmatic leader whose diplomatic approach focuses on quiet engagement instead of public publicity campaigns. His diplomacy relied on consistency, predictability and maintaining dialogue between rival sides even during tense situations.

It also noted Munir’s leadership style helped restore Pakistan’s importance in regional diplomacy and gave Islamabad a stronger voice in the changing geopolitical situation in West Asia.

According to TRT World, Pakistan’s geography, military credibility, intelligence network and ties with both the US and Iran gave Islamabad a unique diplomatic position. It added that Pakistan maintains active relations with the US, China, Gulf countries, Iran and Türkiye, allowing it to stay connected with rival camps without fully siding with any one group.

US public policy expert Laurie Watkins says that Pakistan has become an acceptable intermediary because it is not viewed as permanently aligned with any side.

Former foreign minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said countries gain relevance when they become useful at the right time, adding that several competing powers currently need Pakistan as a communication channel.

Retired Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed said diplomacy should be judged by results rather than visibility, adding that CDF Munir focused on keeping dialogue active between both sides.

The report also said Pakistan’s regional standing strengthened after the 2025 military conflict with India following the Pahalgam incident in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It added that CDF Munir’s leadership during the conflict increased Pakistan’s strategic credibility in the region.

The report further noted that the Pakistan-Saudi Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed in September 2025 also helped improve Pakistan’s regional position.

However, it highlighted the need for Pakistan to overcome economic challenges and political divisions to maintain its growing diplomatic influence in the region.