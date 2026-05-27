Prince William calls surprise meeting as he puts monarchy plans on pause

The future king returned to a key role, which holds personal signficance for him, as he hit pause on all other committments for this moment.

Prince William, who is not only patron the Football Association but he is also an avid fan of the sport, made a surprise visit at the St George’s Park as England’s football team prepares for the World Cup 2026.

In a video shared by Kensington Palace, William was seen arriving at Staffordshire as England “continue their preparations” for the upcoming tournament.

“The team behind the team is working hard to get the #ThreeLions ready for the tournament – on and off the pitch,” the message read.

William, who was recently seen celebrating Aston Villa’s win at the Europa League final, delivered an encouraging speech for the players, while acknowledging the hard work of all the people working behind the scenes.

“You don’t get as much acknowledgement or credit as you deserve. Not everyone gets to see all the hard work you put in,” he said “The success of the players is from the foundations you build, so thank you.”

He continued, “All of the things are coming in a line now: the Lionness’ successes they’ve had, two men’s Euros finals, it feels like we are closing in on that ambition. Go with my blessings and my best wishes to all of you. Enjoy it, look after each other and give your best. I’m sure we will do well, so good luck.”

Looking at how passionate William is about the game, it appears that he dropped everything to be with the team. It message also comes as William was spotted declining his wife Kate's call as he captured highlights of the Aston Villa match in Turkey.

Even for a brief while, the future king paused all his plans and performed as a true fan of football.