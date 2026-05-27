King Charles receives disturbing update on royal staff amid Andrew probe

King Charles had vowed that the “law must take its course” when it came to investigating his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The former royal is actively being investigated in the trail left by the Epstein files over allegations of sex offences against minors, misconduct in public office among others.

However, Charles may not have anticipated what the investigation would bring up, especially about his staffers. Not only is Andrew is under scrutiny, the Palace is also now under investigation especially after royal cops were found slacking off on their jobs.

According to a report by The Sun, more than 20 protection officers at Windsor Castle have been served with misconduct notices. It is an alarming situation as it puts the security of the royals, including the King, at risk.

“As part of the investigation, enquiries are being made as to the conduct of officers on protective duties at other royal residences,” a Met spokesperson confirmed. “This is ongoing.”

They continued, “At this time, 23 officers have been served with misconduct notices, 21 of whom have been placed on restrictive duties.

“The remaining two are not formally restricted but will not be deployed to any royal residence while the investigation continues.”

The Metropolitan Police’s Royalty and Specialist Protection (RaSP), responsible for guarding the monarch, were found sleeping on duty and not being at their posts.

Now the officers at other royal residences are also under scrutiny, which could potentially give them more leads into their probe, a source told the outlet.