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Halle Berry left red faced after awkward interview moment

Halle Berry had a very funny and awkward moment on the Today show in New York City
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 29, 2026

Halle Berry left red faced after awkward interview moment
Halle Berry left red faced after awkward interview moment

Halle Berry had a very funny and awkward moment on the Today show in New York City when she misunderstood a question during a live interview.

While playing the Pink Chair Questionnaire with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, the 59-year-old star was asked about her “biggest ick.”

Halle misheard the word and looked shocked for a moment, thinking she heard something very different.

However, the star quickly became embarrassed, covered her face and started laughing.

The mix up turned the whole set into laughter, as the hosts also burst out laughing as they tried to clear up the confusion and the moment became light and playful instead of serious.

After the funny moment, the Monster’s Ball star also spoke more seriously about her life.

She shared thay she feels better than ever as she gets closer to 60, adding that she feels stronger, wiser and more confident after many years in Hollywood and personal life changes.

The Catwoman actress also talked about women’s health and encouraged open conversations about topics like menopause and relationships.

She said women should not feel shy about speaking honestly about their experiences.

Later, Halle Berry promoted a women’s health product called Nella, which is designed to make medical exams more comfortable and less stressful for women.

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