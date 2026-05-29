When Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black lit up 2017 London premiere

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black sparked massive buzz when they appeared together at the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premiere in London in 2017.



The three stars are already known for their strong comedy and action work, but seeing them together on one stage made the moment even more entertaining for fans.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart were already a popular duo and Jack Black joining them turned the group into a fan favourite trio.

At the Leicester Square event, the stars interacted with crowd and showed off their playful chemistry.

A young fan in the audience ended up stealing attention by asking funny questions that made all three actors laugh.

During the event, they were asked lighthearted questions like who would win in a fight among them and whether The Rock ever skips gym days.

They, however, also joked about Jack Black’s confident and funny personality on screen.

Instead of serious answers, the trio responded with humour, showing their natural friendship and comic timing.

The appearance quickly went viral, with fans enjoying how well the three actors clicked together.

Their energy helped build even more excitement for the Jumanji films, which later became major global hits.