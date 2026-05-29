What is Trump’s ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund,’ why did federal judge block it?

A controversial Trump administration initiative designed to compensate Americans who claim they were unfairly targeted by the government was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The ruling threw fresh uncertainty over one of the administration’s most debated legal programs.

Nearly $1.8 billion program, known as the “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” was created earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) as part of a settlement tied to a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump, his sons and the Trump Organization over the leak of their tax returns.

The fund was announced by the incumbent administration as a way to help individuals who believe they suffered from politically motivated investigations and prosecutions.

According to the DoJ, eligible claimants could receive financial compensation or formal apologies via a five-member review panel appointed by the attorney general.

Supporters of the initiative argue it addresses long-standing concerns about the alleged politicisation of federal agencies. Critics, however, have blasted the program as a taxpayer-funded reward system for Trump allies and conservative figures who faced investigations in recent years.

Some opponents also warned that individuals connected to the January 6 Capitol riot cases could attempt to seek payouts from the fund.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema temporarily halted work related to the fund while legal challenges move through court. Her order blocks the administration from transferring money into the program, reviewing claims or issuing payments until further hearings take place.

The judge said the pause was necessary to preserve the status quo while courts examine whether the administration legally created the fund and whether public money can be used in this manner.

A hearing has been scheduled for next month.