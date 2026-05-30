Prince William, Princess Kate home ‘under review' after alarming incident

Prince William and Princess Kate, who moved into their ‘forever home’ Forest Lodge last November, are once again preparing for a big change to their living arrangements.

It is understood that the Windsor home is expected to be their residence even after William ascends to the throne and not move into Buckingham Palace, when the time comes. However, the couple seem to have different plans for Kensington Palace.

Following an alarming incident that occurred in William and Kate’s former apartment at Kensington Palace, a review is being conducted by the Crown Estate. It was their primary residence from October 2013 until August 2022, but the family still uses it from time to time.

According to DailyMail’s Richard Eden, “tighter security measures” are being planned and the “outdated” security near the residence will be upgraded.

“The estate is seeking planning permission to install temporary vehicle barriers outside the palace ahead of longer-term ‘Hostile Vehicle Mitigation’ measures,” the reported noted.

William and Kate rarely used their former accommodation at Kensington, but it still belongs to them. Earlier this year, a 39-year-old intruder Derek Egan was jailed for breaking into the grounds of Kensington Palace on two separate days in the run up to last Christmas.

And while no major robbery took place, it raised alarm bells for the security of the senior members of the royal family.