Jennifer Lopez's kid Emme starts new life with new name

Jennifer Lopez's child Emme appears to be starting a new chapter, with a new name.

An Instagram post shared by an account documenting the college decisions of graduating seniors at the Windward School identified the 18-year-old as "Oskar Muñiz," announcing plans to attend Sarah Lawrence College this autumn to study theatre and studio arts.

The post featured a childhood photo alongside the college logo, and tagged an Instagram account that appears to belong to Lopez and Marc Anthony's child.

That profile features a photo of the graduate under the name Oskar, along with symbols representing same-sex and transgender identity in the bio.

Lopez, 56, has not publicly addressed the apparent name change.

Oskar attended their graduation ceremony earlier this week alongside their mother, Lopez's own mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, and Ben Affleck's son Samuel.

Marc Anthony, 57, did not appear to be present. The graduation post was also liked by Jennifer Garner, Affleck's ex-wife and mother of his three children, a small detail that speaks to the interconnected nature of this particular extended family.

Lopez shares the twins with Anthony, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2014.