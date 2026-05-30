 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez's kid Emme starts new life with new name

Jennifer Lopez’s kid Emme is going to college with a major decision
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 30, 2026

Jennifer Lopez&apos;s kid Emme starts new life with new name
Jennifer Lopez's kid Emme starts new life with new name

Jennifer Lopez's child Emme appears to be starting a new chapter, with a new name.

An Instagram post shared by an account documenting the college decisions of graduating seniors at the Windward School identified the 18-year-old as "Oskar Muñiz," announcing plans to attend Sarah Lawrence College this autumn to study theatre and studio arts. 

The post featured a childhood photo alongside the college logo, and tagged an Instagram account that appears to belong to Lopez and Marc Anthony's child. 

That profile features a photo of the graduate under the name Oskar, along with symbols representing same-sex and transgender identity in the bio.

Lopez, 56, has not publicly addressed the apparent name change.

Oskar attended their graduation ceremony earlier this week alongside their mother, Lopez's own mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, and Ben Affleck's son Samuel. 

Marc Anthony, 57, did not appear to be present. The graduation post was also liked by Jennifer Garner, Affleck's ex-wife and mother of his three children, a small detail that speaks to the interconnected nature of this particular extended family.

Lopez shares the twins with Anthony, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2014.

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt relationship after breakup: ‘Working together'
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt relationship after breakup: ‘Working together'
‘A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' season 2 earns major audience win
‘A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' season 2 earns major audience win
What has changed for Britney Spears following traumatic DUI arrest?
What has changed for Britney Spears following traumatic DUI arrest?
Is Euphoria coming back without some of its biggest stars?
Is Euphoria coming back without some of its biggest stars?
Another one of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's kids drop father's last name
Another one of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's kids drop father's last name
Spotify reveals the artists expected to take over summer playlists in 2026
Spotify reveals the artists expected to take over summer playlists in 2026
Kanye West cleared to perform in Netherlands despite global backlash
Kanye West cleared to perform in Netherlands despite global backlash
Suki Waterhouse gushes over friendship with Taylor Swift ahead of wedding
Suki Waterhouse gushes over friendship with Taylor Swift ahead of wedding