Jessica Alba, Cash Warren attendance at daughter graduation sparks buzz

Jessica Alba and ex-husband Cash Warren reunited publicly for their daughter Honor’s high school graduation, but the former couple’s awkward presence made everyone talking.

The Honey star was seated at one end of the family row in a white blazer and sunglasses, while Warren sat on the opposite side with their 8-year-old son Hayes.

Between them were other relatives.

Alba was seen recording the ceremony on her phone, while Warren smiled as he captured moments with a camera.

Afterward, the two mingled separately with friends and family.

Alba took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her eldest child, “To my Honorcita, it seems like yesterday I was holding you in my arms, and in the blink of an eye, you’re standing here ready for your next chapter.”

She added, “Watching you grow into the young woman you are today has been one of the greatest privileges of my life.”





Warren posted his own message alongside a family photo, writing that Honor was “born for this moment” and praising her readiness for the next phase of life.

The graduation came just over a year after Alba and Warren announced their split in January 2025, ending nearly 17 years of marriage.

Both emphasized their commitment to co-parenting daughters Honor, 17, Haven, 14 and son Hayes.

Since the separation, Warren has been linked to model Hana Sun Doerr, while Alba has gone public with her romance with actor Danny Ramirez, most recently spotted with Captain America: Brave New World in Miami earlier this week.