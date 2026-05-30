Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein's off-screen bond fuels new speculations

Jennifer Lopez is leaning into her rom-com era again – but the internet, as usual, is doing a little side-eye analysis of her love life.

The 56-year-old superstar is currently promoting Netflix’s upcoming Office Romance, and according to a source close to production, she’s been having the kind of on-set experience that makes press tours a little more interesting than planned.

“Jennifer had a great time filming,” the insider told People magazine, adding she is “excited for people to see the movie.”

Lopez and co-star Brett Goldstein have been turning up together at promotional stops, and fans have noticed their easy chemistry is not exactly disappearing when the cameras stop rolling.

She even previously described their dynamic in glowing terms, saying the pair “had great chemistry to begin with” and calling Goldstein her “No. 1” rom-com co-star.

“Her flirty energy with Brett is genuine. She really likes him,” the source added.

Still, those close to Lopez insist the actress is not rushing into anything – or really, into anyone.

The insider said she is “in a great place on her own right now though and doesn’t need a relationship to feel happy.”

For now, Lopez is said to be focused on work, family, and staying busy enough that romance is more subplot than main storyline.

“She’s enjoying her life as it is. She’s busy with work, family and the people closest to her,” the source noted.

In Office Romance, the Atlas star plays a powerhouse CEO opposite Goldstein’s rule-bending lawyer, with the story unfolding where ambition meets unexpected attraction.

Whether that chemistry stays strictly on-screen or becomes part of the off-screen conversation – that’s the part fans seem most interested in watching unfold when the film premieres June 5, 2026.