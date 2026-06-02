Princess Anne 'reacts' to cruel campaign against Beatrice, Eugenie

Princess Anne has been taking bold steps behind Palace doors to not let an 'outsider' make her nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, suffer.

Following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's personal and professional downfall, their daughters have been paying the price.

First, it was reported that they were "banned" from attending the Royal Ascot races due to their visible absence at their favourite Chelsea Flower Show. Beatrice and Eugenie have slowly been losing their royal positions.

Amid the chaos, the York sisters' aunt, Anne, stood up for them.

According to Heat World, the Princess Royal believes that it is not King Charles who is being ruthless towards the Yorks, but quietly Camilla is calling the shots and sidelining Beatrice and Eugenie with her "cruel" campaign.

"Anne is not happy that Eugenie and Beatrice are being frozen out. As their aunt, she’s very protective of them, and she doesn’t take kindly to someone she sees as an outsider being cruel to them," the source said.

An insider added, "She thinks it’s awful that they’re paying the price for what their parents have been accused of, especially considering Eugenie is pregnant, and she doesn’t for one moment believe Charles would be doing this if it weren’t for Camilla calling the shots and insisting on it."

The report stated that Anne is not expecting this cold treatment from his brother; she is "sure" that it got "Camilla’s fingerprints all over it."