Prince William earns new title in latest step toward throne

Prince William, heir to the British throne, is winning over Britons with his spirit that sets him apart from other royals.

The 43-year-old has earned the seal of approval from admirers as he stepped up to lead the royal family through crisis after crisis.

According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, the future monarch has a "ruthless streak" that won him a title of "an excellent judge of character."

William, 43, who played a major role in the royal family's decisions amid the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crisis and Prince Harry's stunts, always makes bold decisions to protect the future of the monarchy.

The author of "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" claimed: "William is calling the shots more now that we’re in this transitional phase towards him taking over."

The fathre of theree is said to be speeding up his preprations for the destined role as his father King Charles's fight against cancer still continues.

The Prince of Wales has won all the praise for his steadfastness and carrying out public-friendly initiatives.

Sevral royal experts, commentators and fans believe he will resahpe the monarchy with his bold decisions.

William and his wife Princess Kate are being crowned with new titles of admirations as they quietly rebuild the dignity and image of the royal family, bringing prosperity, peace and a renewed sense of security by giving the next generation hope for the future.