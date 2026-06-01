 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward lead royal mission with King's blessings

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh leave UK ahead of Peter Phillips wedding
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 01, 2026

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward lead royal mission with King&apos;s blessings
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward lead royal mission with King's blessings

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie embarked on a key mission in a foreign land with King Charles' blessings.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh begin their three-day Portugal trip today, June 1, ahead of the wedding in the royal family.

The couple will celebrate the enduring historical ties and modern relationship between the UK and Portugal, as per the Palace.

Sophie and Edward, the King's important team members, will mark the Treaty of Windsor's 640th anniversary.

The royal figures will take part in activities which support issues close to Edward and Sophie's hearts, like programs related to "youth opportunity, sports inclusion and Women, Peace and Security."

The trip also includes "visits to historic sites reflecting UK-Portugal heritage, alongside meetings with students, community organisations, and highlighting innovative partnerships."

It is unclear if the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will take part in Peter Phillip and Harriet Sperling wedding event set to take place on June 6.

Mike Tindall reveals secret about beloved royal in latest chat
Mike Tindall reveals secret about beloved royal in latest chat
Edo confirms Princess Beatrice marriage going strong with new message video
Edo confirms Princess Beatrice marriage going strong with new message
King Charles makes statement about royal home amid key probe in Palace
King Charles makes statement about royal home amid key probe in Palace
King Charles reaches out to Prince Harry with emotional request video
King Charles reaches out to Prince Harry with emotional request
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘react' to challenging situation over funds video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘react' to challenging situation over funds
Princess Kate set to welcome new ‘ally' as major changes take place
Princess Kate set to welcome new ‘ally' as major changes take place
King Charles and Palace accused of 'protecting' Andrew, says Epstein survivor
King Charles and Palace accused of 'protecting' Andrew, says Epstein survivor
Duchess of Edinburgh plays important role in Human Rights programme video
Duchess of Edinburgh plays important role in Human Rights programme