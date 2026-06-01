Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward lead royal mission with King's blessings

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie embarked on a key mission in a foreign land with King Charles' blessings.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh begin their three-day Portugal trip today, June 1, ahead of the wedding in the royal family.

The couple will celebrate the enduring historical ties and modern relationship between the UK and Portugal, as per the Palace.

Sophie and Edward, the King's important team members, will mark the Treaty of Windsor's 640th anniversary.

The royal figures will take part in activities which support issues close to Edward and Sophie's hearts, like programs related to "youth opportunity, sports inclusion and Women, Peace and Security."

The trip also includes "visits to historic sites reflecting UK-Portugal heritage, alongside meetings with students, community organisations, and highlighting innovative partnerships."

It is unclear if the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will take part in Peter Phillip and Harriet Sperling wedding event set to take place on June 6.