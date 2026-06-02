Duchess Sophie wins over crowd after key meeting in Lisbon

Duchess Sophie made a stunning appearance alongside her husband Prince Edward for an important event as they wrapped the first day of the Portugal visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Garden Party at the UK Ambassador’s Residence in Lisbon, where they met charity leaders and representatives with connections to both the United Kingdom and Portugal.

The party was held in celebration of the longstanding relationship that the two nations share and to recognise the valuable contributions of the British community in Portugal.

However, Sophie quickly became a star of the event as the crowds seemed to have loved having the royal – dubbed as King Charles’s secret weapon – during the event.

In footage shared from the event, Sophie appears in high spirits as she talks to the guests in attendance. She is seen chatting joyfully and engaging in conversation.

Fans absolutely gushed over the interactions. One fan wrote on X, “Sophie looks radiant-what a great couple they are and a tremendous asset to the [Royal Family].”

“Sophie’s red dress is perfection, [they] both look so relaxed,” another wrote.

Other complimented the royal on being the sunshine for the event and for upping the ante in her style game.

“The duchess really shines gloriously at the reception how cool,” one X user penned.

One fan remarked her ensemble, “Beautifully tailored! I’m personally keen on dresses with the back wide open, as they sometimes appear a bit too exposing, but this dress is just perfect!”