Prince William, Kate receive serious warning after Harry voices same fears

Prince William, Princess Kate and other members of the royal family issued a serious warning after 'damaging' outcomes in future may rock the palace.

There is no doubt in saying that the Prince and Princess of Wales are the most popular royals across the globe.

Their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, always steal the limelight when they step out with their parents.

It has come to notice that since the rise of AI, the number of fake pictures of the Waleses and other royals has been making the rounds in the media.

Speaking of the harms of AI, Jennie Bond said, "Yes, it really is a problem - and it seems impossible to know how to solve it. Image is important for the monarchy - they used to hate the idea that it mattered, but they are more PR savvy these days, and they concede that it does."

However, the royal expert told the Mirror that "If false information and lifelike pictures are circulated, their image in the public eye will be altered and quite possibly damaged."

William and Kate's estranged relatives, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are the two royals who publicly expressed their concerns over the harm of digital media.

In a letter to a tech giant, Harry made a plea, stating, "The future of AI should serve humanity, not replace it. I believe the true test of progress will be not how fast we move, but how wisely we steer. There is no second chance."