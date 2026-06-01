Princess Anne puts son's wedding behind for commitment to King Charles

Princess Anne sets example with surprise decision ahead of son's wedding

Princess Anne has put her son's wedding behind, raffirming her resolve to serve the people as she confirmed she will continue her royal duties untill the eve of her son's wedding.

The Princess Royal made no changes to her plans, maintaining a full programme of engagements this week.

Princess Anne remains focused on her royal duties in the days before her son Peter Phillips ties the knot on Saturday, having recently completed an official visit to Greece.

She might be preparing for her role as mother of the groom, but also continuing with a packed schedule of engagements throughout this week, with commitments running until just two days before the wedding.

The monarch's only sister's dedication comes during a challenging period for the Firm after the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Known as the hardest working royal, Anne performed 478 official engagements in 2025, placing her second only to the King in the royal work rankings, and 2026 shows no sign of slowing down.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence has been a constant and reassuring presence at his wife's side.

The retired naval officer accompanied Anne on her recent trip to Athens and Crete, where she marked the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Crete during World War Two.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson, author of The Windsor Legacy, emphasises Anne's unwavering commitment: "The Princess Royal doesn't stop, and she is the family member the King can rely on absolutely.

"The Andrew fallout has undoubtedly rattled her and the family, and she is determined to serve her brother as he steadies the throne."

He continued to tell Hello!: "She turns up, does the job, gets back in the car. She never shies away from her duties and responsibilities. Such work is what holds the institution together."

His role reminds fans of the late Duke of Edinburgh, who provided similar steadfast support to Queen Elizabeth II throughout her reign.

During their three days in Greece, Sir Tim maintained his characteristically discreet yet dependable presence as Anne visited an RAF memorial honouring members of the 30 and 33 squadrons who perished in the 1941 battle.

The couple also attended a Service of Remembrance at Souda Bay War Cemetery and witnessed a Red Arrows flypast.

Ingrid Seward, highlights the strength of Anne's marriage to Tim, which began in 1992 following her divorce from Captain Mark Phillips.

"He is always there for her, which I think is what she wanted in her second marriage,"Seward observed.

"She wanted someone who was around a bit and would support her in her very hard-working life."

Despite her reputation as a no-nonsense royal, Anne possesses a gentler side that emerges around her five grandchildren.