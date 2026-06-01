William, Kate, Camilla team up against King's favour on Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles has reportedly been facing strong opinions from his core team on a major decision related to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal future.

Since the fallout of their parents, Andrew and Sarah, the daughters of the York household have also been facing serious scrutiny, as they were also mentioned in the Epstein files.

Though no wrongdoing has yet been proved against them, their appearance at royal events may spoil royal gatherings from now on.

The author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Andrew Lownie, claimed that Prince William, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla are on one side, whereas the monarch is on the other.

There are important royal gatherings coming in the next few days. At first, it was reported that the sisters would make an appearance at Royal Ascot.

Similarly, it was claimed that they will join the royal family at Peter Phillips wedding.

But, a recent report shared that Beatrice and Eugenie take a U-turn and won't join the royals.

Mr Lownie said to Woman's Day, "One moment they’re going to things, and the next they’re cut out," and this chaos is creating tension between the royals.

"Charles is a bit weaker and thinks, ‘Oh well, that you know the girls can’t be blamed, they’re okay,'" the royal expert said.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside Queen Camilla, are in favour of maintaining distance from every controversial royal to strengthen the monarchy.