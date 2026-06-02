Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward mark historic moment during Portugal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrived in Lisbon on Monday to kick off their three-day visit in Portugal at the behest of the Palace.

The couple were in high-spirits as they set out for an important mission: to mark an important date, representing King Charles, and strengthening the historic ties between the two nations

Before they celebrated the remarkable legacy of the Treaty of Windsor, they enjoyed a ride on one of Lisbon’s iconic yellow trams after strolling through the beautiful Jardim da Estrela alongside Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas.

Then they took a memory lane back to 1386 as they explored the rich history of Portugal and viewed the Treaty of Windsor – signed six centuries ago. It was the 640th anniversary of the world’s oldest diplomatic alliance still in force between the United Kingdom and Portugal at the Portuguese National Archive.

The couple viewed the original version of the English and Portuguese copies of the Treaty which were unveiled for the first time. There were also 10 wax seals om display.

Edward quipped in the moment, “You look after your documents better than we do.”

Then Sophie commented, “The writing is so small.”

A year after the Treaty was signed, Portugal’s King João married England’s Philippa of Lancaster, who became his Queen, further cementing the Anglo-Portuguese relationship.