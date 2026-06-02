Taylor Swift wedding guest list sparks Keleigh Teller’s friendship rumours

With Taylor Swift’s rumoured wedding just weeks away, fans have shifted their attention from the dress and venue to something far more intriguing: the guest list.

And one name reportedly missing has Swifties raising eyebrows.

According to reports, the singer-songwriter’s longtime friend Keleigh Teller and her husband, Miles Teller, may not be invited to the singer’s rumoured July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce in New York City.

Neither camp has confirmed the claim, but it has reignited speculation that one of Taylor’s most public friendships may have quietly cooled off.

The rumours come as a surprise given the pair’s history. Taylor and Keleigh have been close for more than a decade, sharing backstage moments, red-carpet appearances and even creative collaborations.

In 2021, the Lover crooner cast Keleigh and Miles in her I Bet You Think About Me music video, a move that cemented their status as part of her inner circle.

But eagle-eyed fans have noticed one detail: the friends have not been publicly seen together since the 2024 Super Bowl.

Sources quoted by TMZ claim the two “grew apart due to differences in their lifestyles.” While no one appears willing to elaborate on what those differences are, insiders reportedly describe it as a “sad time” and say mutual friends are hoping for a reconciliation.

Miles recently added fuel to the curiosity when asked about Taylor and Travis’ wedding plans.

“I don’t know. That is gonna be — I imagine — one impressive wedding,” he told Parade.

Whether this is a genuine friendship fallout or simply internet detective work running wild remains unclear.

But with wedding season approaching, fans are watching closely to see whether an invitation – or a reunion – is still in the cards.