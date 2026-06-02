Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen set for third term despite losing parliamentary majority

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is set to continue as in charge of the Danish government for a third consecutive term despite her Social Democratic Party losing its majority in the Danish parliament in the March 24 elections.

The elections in Denmark saw diverse voter opinion as around 12 different parties won seats in the legislature. The Social Democratic Party won 38 out 179 of seats in the parliament. The party previously held 50 seats.

The 48-year-old Danish politician announced that after intense negotiations, it has been agreed to form a center-left coalition government, adding that she had also visited His Majesty the Danish King Frederik X to inform him of the decision.

After two months of discussions, the decision has been finalised. Announcing the continuation of her government, PM Frederiksen said: "It is a government platform for the people who are in Denmark and for ‌the ⁠generations to come and also for the animals.”

The government’s overall priorities will be presented on Tuesday and she will announce her new cabinet on Wednesday.

Frederiksen, Denmark’s second female prime minister, is once again leading the government amid strained relations with the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark.

It remains to be seen how Frederiksen navigates through complex geopolitical situations.