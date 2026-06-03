Katie Price hints at 'heartbreak' as she reunites with husband Lee Andrews

The mother-of-five has has flown to Dubai in hopes of reuniting with her husband, Lee Andrews

Katie Price has left fans concerned after sharing an emotional post about strength, resilience, and overcoming hardship.

For the unversed, the mother-of-five has has flown to Dubai in hopes of reuniting with her husband, Lee Andrews, ahead of his release from prison.

The self-proclaimed businessman is currently incarcerated over a 'private civil matter' at Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison.

Interestingly, Lee, who is due to be released on Monday, re-followed the star on Instagram after previously unfollowing her.

On Tuesday, she shared a message on her Instagram Story that read: 'Behind every strong woman is a story that changed her. A heartbreak she didn’t see coming. A loss she never wanted. A battle she never asked to fight.

'She didn’t become strong because it was easy, she became strong because she had no other choice.

'And now? That strength is her power. Her resilience is her weapon. Her faith is her anchor. She may carry scars, but those scars shine as proof that she made it through.'

She continued: 'Strong women aren’t born, they’re built in the fire. And if you see one standing tall, know this: she carries a story of survival that turned into strength.'

It is pertinent to mention that during a previous episode of her podcast, Katie vowed to question Lee about everything, as both she and her fans needs answers surrounding him once he released from jail.