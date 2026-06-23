Could Tucker Carlson join Elon Musk's America Party? Latest comments spark buzz

Tucker Carlson, one of the most prominent conservative political commentators, has announced that he will never support the Republican Party again ahead of the U.S. mid-term elections in November this year.

The former Fox News anchor played a key role in propagating the narrative of the Republic Party during the 2024 presidential elections and is regarded as one of the key supporters of President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Speaking on the Can't Be Censored podcast, Carlson said: “There’s no chance that I would support the Republican Party.” This comes after his constant criticism of the U.S. war against Iran, which he says was at the behest of Israel.

He accused the Republican Party of failing to represent its “voters, citizens and nation.”

The podcaster, currently amassing over 5.6 million subscribers on YouTube, was quick to clarify that he would not support the Democratic Party either, adding, “I don’t know what I am going to do.”

This has raised speculations about him joining forces with the World’s first and only trillionaire Elon Musk, who is also a disgruntled supporter of the Republican Party.

The tech entrepreneur has previously announced that he will be working to establish a third political force in the U.S., known as America Party.

He said: “I voted Republican my entire life, I have been a consistent defender for 35 years of the Republican party, but there is no defending this. I'm out.”

Carlson remains one of the most influential voices among conservative voters and MAGA supporters, making his comments noteworthy ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.