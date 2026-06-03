Gracie Abrams hints at collaborations on 'Daughter From Hell' album

Gracie Abrams sparked new excitement among fans after a new interview about her upcoming album Daughter From Hell.

The 26-year-old pop star hinted at potential feature tracks on the album, when Zane Lowe asked if fans could expect collaborations with her friends on the new record.

The I Love You, I'm Sorry hitmaker played coy and answered a simple, "yes" with a smile.

When Lowe probed the Grammy winner for more information, she responded, "I'm so lucky I have great friends."

The clip quickly caught fans' attention who are fans of Abrams' talented friends - including Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Audrey Hobert, her brother Malcolm Todd, and more.

While the Risk songstress has not confirmed which of her friends are featured on the album

Fans on social media flocked to the comments and shared their excitement, with one writing, "are we getting gracie abram’s and jennie."

Another added, "and it’s gonna be literally every taytrier," and "i think audrey hobert will be on it," chimed in one.

A fan wrote, "we want olivia & ariana x gracie."