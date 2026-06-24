Katie Price suffers another pet loss as Lee Andrews reveals death of her cat

Katie welcomed three other bald cats into her home in October 2024, despite calls from animal charities

Lee Andrews has shared the news of the death of Katie's cat in a Cameo video, after she suffered yet another pet tragedy.

The 48-year-old former glamour model has previously faced criticism over the deaths of several of her pets including dogs, horse, and a chameleon many of which died in traffic accidents near her Sussex home.

Lee told a fan: 'I love dogs, I love cats, I love animals. So does Kate, so we share that empathy. She’s got five Sphynxes actually. One has just passed away.

'Sorry, eight Sphynxes, five dogs. Eight Sphynxes, now seven, one passed away.'

He continued: 'Five horses, I’ve got two horses here in Dubai, she’s got five in the UK, and she wants a new one, which I am going to have to sell a kidney for.

'Jokes. And two dogs, two dogs, seven cats, was eight, five horses.'

Katie welcomed three other bald cats into her home in October 2024, despite calls from animal charities for her to be banned from owning pets.

At the time, she hit back at those who criticised her for owning animals after charity PETA offered her £5,000 to stop keeping pets.

Elsewhere, Lee has continued to show off his new hair makeover.

In his personal life, Lee recently returned to social media after being absent for several weeks following his imprisonment at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations.

However, he insists that he was detained at gunpoint after being suspected of espionage.