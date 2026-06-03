Royal Navy Mk4 helicopter crashes during training exercise in Devon, killing three personnel

A British Royal Navy helicopter, Merlin Mk4, crashed during a training exercise in Devon on Wednesday, killing three personnel on site.

The Merlin Mk4 was part of Commando Helicopter Force, comprising 25 choppers, of Royal Marines based at RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset.

The copter crashed near the Okehampton battle camp and the wreckage of the helicopter was visible in the field.

A Royal Navy spokesperson confirmed the death of three service members in the crash, adding, “The families of the service personnel have been informed and have requested a period of grace before further details are released.”

They expressed support for the families and friends of military personnel killed in the crash.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer expressed deep sorrow over the accident and described the fatal crash as utterly tragic. He added, “My thoughts are with the families, friends and loved ones of the three members of the Royal Navy who sadly lost their lives.”

The Naval Chief General Sir Gwyn Jenkins and Defence Secretary John Healey also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased service personnel.

Though the exact cause of the Mk4 crash remains under investigation, witnesses describe some kind of troubled mechanics behind the whirlybird’s crash.

This isn’t the first time that a Merlin helicopter has crashed as several instances of such accidents have been reported previously as well.

In October 2000, a Royal Navy Merlin helicopter ditched off Skye, but all crew members aboard were rescued.

In March 2004 a Merlin crashed at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall, five crewmen injured and fortunately no fatalities reported.

In September 2024, a Merlin Mk4 ditched in the Channel during a training exercise, killing one.

Emergency services, Royal Navy personnel and investigators from the Civil Aviation Authority attended the crash site. Fire and rescue crews remained at the scene while authorities continued their investigation.