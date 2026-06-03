Why Trump is dismantling peer review system: Everything to know about OMB rule

The Trump administration wants to make a big rule change. It would let political appointees have way more control over federal research grants.

Critics think this move is about aligning science with the President's policies, not merit. So they believe it's all political, not based on what's scientifically good.

The rule proposed by the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) enables political officials to assess and approve billions of dollars in research grants before awards are granted.

Published on May 29 in the Federal Register, the rule empowered political appointees to have veto power over projects while the current peer review exists.

The OMB spokesperson stated that the rule aims to: “improve the ability of agencies to identify and respond to waste, fraud, and abuse” while ensuring grants “align with agency priorities.”

However, many experts doubt this aim. Holder Thorp, editor of Science magazine, wrote in an editorial: “The administration seems as determined as ever to mortally wound the nation’s scientific enterprise.”

He pointed out that even with bipartisan support for research and public trust in science of over 75%, the White House is moving ahead.

The proposed rule explicitly bans research on diversity, equity, inclusion, and gender. It adds broad prohibitions on international collaborations, too, which could isolate US researchers from the rest of the world.

Until July 13, the public comment period remains open. The rule is expected to face legal challenges before it can be finalised.