 
Geo News

Why Trump is dismantling peer review system: Everything to know about OMB rule

Trump Administrator proposes overhaul of science funding, giving political appointees veto power
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 03, 2026

Why Trump is dismantling peer review system: Everything to know about OMB rule
Why Trump is dismantling peer review system: Everything to know about OMB rule

The Trump administration wants to make a big rule change. It would let political appointees have way more control over federal research grants.

Critics think this move is about aligning science with the President's policies, not merit. So they believe it's all political, not based on what's scientifically good.

The rule proposed by the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) enables political officials to assess and approve billions of dollars in research grants before awards are granted.

Published on May 29 in the Federal Register, the rule empowered political appointees to have veto power over projects while the current peer review exists.

The OMB spokesperson stated that the rule aims to: “improve the ability of agencies to identify and respond to waste, fraud, and abuse” while ensuring grants “align with agency priorities.”

However, many experts doubt this aim. Holder Thorp, editor of Science magazine, wrote in an editorial: “The administration seems as determined as ever to mortally wound the nation’s scientific enterprise.”

He pointed out that even with bipartisan support for research and public trust in science of over 75%, the White House is moving ahead. 

The proposed rule explicitly bans research on diversity, equity, inclusion, and gender. It adds broad prohibitions on international collaborations, too, which could isolate US researchers from the rest of the world.

Until July 13, the public comment period remains open. The rule is expected to face legal challenges before it can be finalised. 

Mercedes-Benz files second claim against Shilo Sanders' car: Here's what we know
Mercedes-Benz files second claim against Shilo Sanders' car: Here's what we know
CBS ousts Scott Pelley from '60 Minutes' amid spiraling controversy: Find out why
CBS ousts Scott Pelley from '60 Minutes' amid spiraling controversy: Find out why
Karen Bass makes it to LA mayor runoff—awaits opponent Pratt or Raman
Karen Bass makes it to LA mayor runoff—awaits opponent Pratt or Raman
Zach Lahn upsets front-runner Feenstra in GOP primary in historic first: Here's why it matters
Zach Lahn upsets front-runner Feenstra in GOP primary in historic first: Here's why it matters
Sweden plans to jail children as young as 13: Everything to know about special prison for minors
Sweden plans to jail children as young as 13: Everything to know about special prison for minors
Trump's AI oversight executive order explained: What it means for OpenAI, Anthropic
Trump's AI oversight executive order explained: What it means for OpenAI, Anthropic
Belgium air traffic strike grounds all flights: See updated air operation details
Belgium air traffic strike grounds all flights: See updated air operation details
Mystery deepens as one of 11 missing US scientists found dead in National Forest
Mystery deepens as one of 11 missing US scientists found dead in National Forest