Lloyds banking services fully restored after glitch left thousands locked out of accounts

Britain’s biggest commercial bank, Lloyds Banking Group’s services have been fully restored after a temporary glitch caused disruptions affecting thousands of customers.

A spokesperson for the banking group acknowledged the issue and said, “All our services are back up and running.”

They apologised to customers for the inconvenience and advised those who were still experiencing issues to “please leave it a few minutes and try again.”

Lloyds Banking Group consisting of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland provides services to over 26 million customers, making it the country’s largest commercial and retail banking provider.

Downdetector reports that customers started experiencing outages at around 1115 BST as many were not able to access online banking or to log in to their accounts.

The bank acknowledged the issue shortly after reports emerged, with a spokesperson saying: “We're aware some customers are having issues with our app and online banking. We're really sorry about this, and we're working hard to fix it.”

This isn’t the first outage of the banking group’s services this year as in March almost 500,000 customers saw other people’s transactions and their own data shared due to a technical glitch.