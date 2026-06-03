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Tropical Storm Amanda: Everything to know about first named storm of 2026 hurricane season

Tropical Storm Amanda forms but another system could become major hurricane threat to Mexico
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 03, 2026

Tropical Storm Amanda: Everything to know about first named storm of 2026 hurricane season
Tropical Storm Amanda: Everything to know about first named storm of 2026 hurricane season

Tropical Storm Amanda formed on Wednesday, June 3, in the eastern Pacific Ocean, becoming the first named storm of the 2026 hurricane season.

As reported by the National Hurricane System, the storm poses no threat to land. Around 11:00 a.m. ET, Amanda was located approximately halfway between Mexico and Hawaii, about 1,475 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula. Sustained winds of 40 mph are also expected.

Forecasters think Amanda might briefly become a full-blown hurricane but will weaken by the weekend. Still, it won't pose a threat to Hawaii or any other land masses.

Amanda itself isn't dangerous, yet it kicks off what weather folk foresee as an extremely active Pacific hurricane season. 

This busyness is mainly because of a budding El Niño, which usually slows down Atlantic action while spurring up lots of storms in the Pacific's east and central regions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted a 70% chance of an above-normal season in the eastern Pacific, with around 15-22 named storms expected.

Beyond Amanda, the hurricane centre is tracking other areas of interest. ​​Off the coast of Central America and southern Mexico, one system could possibly turn into a tropical depression by early next week with a 50% shot. Farther out at sea, there's another spot with just a 20% chance of forming.

Mexican southwestern coast residents are warned to stay updated with forecasts, as one of those can strengthen into a powerful hurricane, bringing damaging winds, storm surge, and flooding to the region by next week. 

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